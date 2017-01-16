On the Ghent-Brussels autobahn three vehicles were involved in a collision outside the Groot-Bijgaarden car park. One person was slightly injured. Two of the four lanes were closed for a while leading to delays of up to 90 minutes. Problems persisted for the entire duration of the rush hour and were felt deep into Brussels. Traffic on secondary roads in Ternat, Affligem and Asse too was busier than usual all due to the same accident.