On the Ghent-Brussels autobahn three vehicles were involved in a collision outside the Groot-Bijgaarden car park. One person was slightly injured. Two of the four lanes were closed for a while leading to delays of up to 90 minutes. Problems persisted for the entire duration of the rush hour and were felt deep into Brussels. Traffic on secondary roads in Ternat, Affligem and Asse too was busier than usual all due to the same accident.
Op de #E40 is de weg in Gr.-Bijgaarden vrij. Hou intussen wel rekening met extra drukte op de lokale wegen in Affligem, Ternat en Asse #N9. pic.twitter.com/XpA6tVd3j4— Hajo Beeckman (@hajobeeckman) 16 januari 2017
In Brussels the Belliard Tunnel had to be closed as a result of an accident. By 10AM the tunnel had only partially reopened. Traffic heading out of the city in the direction of Leuven was hampered triggering difficulties across the boroughs of Schaarbeek and Etterbeek.
In #Brussel is de Belliardtunnel OPEN richting Tervuren maar DICHT richting #E40. Moeizaam verkeer in Etterbeek, Schaarbeek, EU-wijk... pic.twitter.com/Z6ktWFQUoQ— VRT Verkeer (@verkeersanker) 16 januari 2017
Hajo Beeckman of VRT's traffic unit says that the difficulties caused by accidents were compounded by the wintery weather. The lengthy traffic jams were not only the result of accidents in Brussels. There were also smashes as far afield as Ruddervoorde, Waasmunster and Geel.