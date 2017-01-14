The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) of the federal Mobility Department has started an investigation into a serious incident in the airspace near Ghent (East Flanders) on New Year's Day.

An Egyptian cargo plane, an Airbus A300, had taken off from the regional airport of Ostend and nearly collided with an Air France passenger plane bound for Amsterdam.

The Egypt Air plane was gaining altitude as it was bound for Cologne, while the French aircraft, which had taken off near Paris, was preparing for landing.