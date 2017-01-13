Slippery conditions also applied to footpaths, pavements and cycleways. Pedestrians in Brussels had to make sure they didn't get wet feet because of the heaps of wet, melting snow.

Gritters had made sure the motorways in Flanders were safe, but road accidents caused jams in various places. Antwerp-bound traffic coming from the Kempen area had to be patient.

Most problems were (are) situated in Wallonia, with long tailbacks on the E40 and the E42 where trucks got into trouble. It was difficult to get into the city of Liège. Gritters had worked around the clock, but couldn't cope with the snow in higher areas in Wallonia.