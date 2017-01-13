A strong northwesterly combined with a springtide - the so-called storm tide - is expected to trigger an elevated sea level of up to 6 metres and high water levels on the Scheldt. Steve Timmermans of the Agency for Maritime Services and the Coast: "We didn't receive and reports of floods (at the coast, red.) just yet, but we're concerned about what's coming up this afternoon."

The springtide is expected around 2pm. Extra walls of sand bags have been erected in various places on the seafront. It is forbidden to venture out on the beach and coast tram services will be suspended for a couple of hours. Meanwhile Carl Decaluwé has reiterated his appeal not to come to the coast. "If you don't have to be here, you are not welcome", he said.