A strong northwesterly combined with a springtide - the so-called storm tide - is expected to trigger an elevated sea level of up to 6 metres and high water levels on the Scheldt. Steve Timmermans of the Agency for Maritime Services and the Coast: "We didn't receive and reports of floods (at the coast, red.) just yet, but we're concerned about what's coming up this afternoon."
The springtide is expected around 2pm. Extra walls of sand bags have been erected in various places on the seafront. It is forbidden to venture out on the beach and coast tram services will be suspended for a couple of hours. Meanwhile Carl Decaluwé has reiterated his appeal not to come to the coast. "If you don't have to be here, you are not welcome", he said.
Damage in Blankenberge and Ostend
Last night's battering winds caused havoc across the coastline. In Blankenberge, a scaffolding construction 10 storeys high came down, and the facade of a seaside restaurant collapsed.
Fire services in Bruges and Blankenberge received several calls for damage caused by the storm and for local inundations.
In Ostend, a huge party tent measuring 8 by 5 metres was blown away, onto some parked cars. Nobody got injured.