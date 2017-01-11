In future customs officials can seize any vehicle during a routine check if it can be established that the owner or the person who registered the number plate is in debt.

Customs can also seize vehicles if they have not passed the road worthiness test. Customs officers can accept on-the-spot payment of fines and debts. If the fine or debt is not paid, they can proceed to a seizure of the vehicle. The seizure can only be cancelled if the monies due are paid. If this doesn't happen within ten days, the vehicle may be publicly auctioned.

