The 'Blast from the North' is set to start on Thursday night when snow is expected in the woodlands of the Ardennes.

Sabine Hagedoren: "In Low Belgium too we are forecasting sleet. At night temperatures will hover around freezing. On Friday temperatures are expected to rise above freezing, but motorists are being warned to watch out for black ice on the roads as they may be hazardous. Even though it's not expected to freeze during the day time it will feel more like -5°C or even -10°C as a result of the wind chill."

During the weekend there will be less wind, but it will stay cold with temperatures not rising above 2°C. On Saturday and Sunday snow and sleet showers are forecast.

By Monday the freezing temperatures will return as air is brought in from the East. No precipitation is expected, but roads could remain hazardous due to black ice formation after snow that has already fallen turns to ice. Similar conditions are expected to stay with us till Friday.