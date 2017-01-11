The commemoration of the Third Battle of Ieper will start with a traditional Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gate in Ieper on the eve of the centenary, 30 July. The ceremony will give thanks to those who have remembered the British and Commonwealth involvement and sacrifices every evening in peacetime since 1928 when the Last Post is sounded at the Menin Gate.

This ceremony will be followed by a series of live performances, open to thousands on Ieper's rebuilt market square, which tell the story of the battle. Images and film will also be projected onto the town's famous Cloth Hall.

Paul Breyne is the Belgian general commissioner for World War One commemoration and a former governor of West Flanders Province: "The Belgian Government is deeply committed in bringing support for the commemoration of this historical event of exceptional magnitude. It is for the Belgian people and the Belgian government of utmost importance to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and peace. We are looking forward to welcoming those British citizens and visitors from other nations who will travel to Belgium to pay tribute to those who fought with dedication and bravery, a hundred years ago, in this devastating battle."