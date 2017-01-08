During the night snow fell across the country, with the exception of in coastal areas. “The snow quickly changed to freezing sleet”, Frank Deboosere told VRT television’s lunchtime news.

"The ground is frozen and will remain so for a while. At midday temperatures were still below zero. You should take care on the roads. Certainly East of Brussels the roads will remain slippy due to black ice.”

From this afternoon temperatures will start to rise again gradually. “Temperatures will rise to 5°C in coastal areas”.

"It won’t be until during the night that temperatures will have risen above freezing all over Flanders”. However, temperatures will remain below zero in the Ardennes.