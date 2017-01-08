The Flemish Highway’s Agency’s gritting teams have worked through the night to ensure that the region’s main roads and motorways have been kept free of snow and ice.

The gritting teams used no less than 1,500 tonnes of salt. The Flemish Highways Agency’s Veva Daniëls told VRT News that “We have gritted across Flanders, both main roads and motorways”.

The Highways Agency has also deployed gritting trucks this morning to ensure that the roads remain free of snow and ice. Nevertheless, road-users are advised to postpone non-essential travel.

"As a result of heavy snow it is possible that not all the lanes on motorways have been cleared. Our people will carry on working throughout the morning. Above all we would like to advise drivers to be careful on the roads as it can be dangerously slippy”, Ms Daniëls added.