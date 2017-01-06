Belgium is still in cold air at present. Last night had frost all over the country, between -3 Celsius and up to -15 in eastern Belgium (26.6 to 5 Fahrenheit). Tonight, clouds will come in from the west as the weather will change. Cold, continental air will be replaced by warmer sea air, but not without some precipitation marking this change.

The VRT's weather presenter Frank Deboosere says the expected amounts of snow or sleet are not big, but it will be enough to create slippery conditions as it will fall on a cold surface.