Police can no longer deal with the heavy work pressure, a problem that has been there for quite some time. Now, employees have given a clear signal. Buth the night shift and their colleagues for the day didn't go on patrol, calling in sick. They were replaced at the last minute by police officers from local districts.

"The problem has been going on for months: we are short of staff, and face a lack of means. The people are at their wit's end. (...) The patrol teams are 40 people short. The batteries are empty", explains Verstraeten. He adds that the strike was not initiated by the unions. "This shows how deep the problem has grown."