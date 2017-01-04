Since last Monday members of the public have been experiencing difficulties getting hold of their cash via certain types of ATM. Most of the faulty ATMs were operated by ING. People also experienced trouble depositing cash. In all half of all ING cashpoints were down.

ING identifies an "international problem at a supplier" as the cause of the disruption.

The ING spokeswoman insisted that people had been working "through the night" to resolve the problem. This morning only a small number of ATMs were still affected.