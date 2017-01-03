News
- “All I wish for is a little understanding” 3/01/17 – The father of the Belgian victim of the Reina nightclub shooting in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve has appealed to the people of his adopted country following the posting of racist slurs on social media in Belgium. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “All I wish for is a little understanding” 3/01/17 – The father of the Belgian victim of the Reina nightclub shooting in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve has appealed to the people of his adopted country following the posting of racist slurs on social media in Belgium.
- It’s the January sales!!! 3/01/17 – The January sales have started across the country. Bargains are to be had as retailers try to offload all the winter ware they didn’t manage to sell during the mild autumn. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? It’s the January sales!!! 3/01/17 – The January sales have started across the country. Bargains are to be had as retailers try to offload all the winter ware they didn’t manage to sell during the mild autumn.
- Father responds to racist slurs on son killed in Istanbul nightclub In an emotional statement Ali Akyil, the father of the Belgian victim of the attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's Eve, has responded to racist attacks on his son on "social" media in Belgium. ARCHIEF Father responds to racist slurs on son killed in Istanbul nightclub In an emotional statement Ali Akyil, the father of the Belgian victim of the attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's Eve, has responded to racist attacks on his son on "social" media in Belgium.
- Any francs down the back of the settee? Last year Belgians returned over 100,000 banknotes in Belgian franc denominations to the central bank. Nationale Bank was obliged to pay out 3.3 million euros as a result. Any francs down the back of the settee? Last year Belgians returned over 100,000 banknotes in Belgian franc denominations to the central bank. Nationale Bank was obliged to pay out 3.3 million euros as a result.
- No jail for 70-year-old who attacks video store with toy gun A septuagenarian who attempted to raid a Bruges video store with a toy gun has been given a one year suspended sentence and has been instructed to take treatment for alcohol addiction. AP No jail for 70-year-old who attacks video store with toy gun A septuagenarian who attempted to raid a Bruges video store with a toy gun has been given a one year suspended sentence and has been instructed to take treatment for alcohol addiction.