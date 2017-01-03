"I plead with all Belgian people, I always did my best, there are so many people who did their best, I only wish for a little understanding."

"We came here because of my father. My son is born and bred here. Yesterday there were nearly 300 people here. Everyone from Houthalen, old, young. Everybody knew my lad."

"I plead with all Belgian people. I didn't hold my son's funeral in Turkey. I brought him back here (at a ceremony). I am part of this country. All I wish is a little understanding from the people of Belgium. Please."

"The racist people, they are poor people, they do not know what they are doing. I don't hate these people."