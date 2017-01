It was in a hectic and memorable fortnight in 2002 that we said goodbye to our historic currency. Today bank notes in francs can still be exchanged at the Nationale Bank. The conversion for coins ended as long ago as 2004. The Nationale Bank accepts historic notes as well as the last series of notes valid in 2001.

Some 15 million franc denomination notes are still out there somewhere. They are said to be worth 150 million in the new currency.