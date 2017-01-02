A couple of hundred party-goers had penetrated the old military Asiat site in Vilvoorde. An appeal was launched on social media to join. Organisers of the illegal fete had brought a lorry for the music and to supply drinks. They had broken the lock of the main gate to get in.

Local police first let the party-goers do their thing, but intervened after a couple of hours, with the help of federal colleagues. By then, the crowd had swollen to about a thousand, including guests from France and the Netherlands. The atmosphere during the intervention was very hostile, with some party-goers and police officers sustaining injuries.

Vilvoorde Burgomaster Hans Bonte says organisers will not escape punishment. "We will impose fines. We are talking about burglary, violence against police and fire services and vandalism. The punishment will not be a light one."