The snow will be moving in from the north-west, sweeping slowly but surely to the south-east in the coming night. It will probably fall on a frozen surface, which can trigger dangerous situations for those venturing out by foot or using other ways of transport.

It may just be sleet in some areas like the western provinces, but if it is snow, it is not clear how long it will stay. The further away from the coast and the higher up, the longer the snow can remain, but it is expected to melt away during the course of the day. Positive temperatures are expected later on, climbing to a maximum of 5 degrees Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). The situation is different for the Belgian Ardennes, where the snow should create a white carpet.

Cool sea air will see maximum temperatures around 5 Celsius later during the week.