The attacker fired at random in the packed Reina night club, just one hour into the new year. Some people were seen jumping into the Bosphorus to get away. There were an estimated 700 people inside when the attack took place. The night club is a popular venue among foreigners.

Officials were speaking of a single attacker, possibly a lone wolf linked to IS, but other reports were citing various gunmen. The attacker(s) managed to flee the scene. A manhunt was underway immediately after the tragedy.

Didier Reynders confirmed on Twitter that "we fear that a Belgian died in the Istanbul attack. My thoughts are with his friends and family."