Last night's frost was followed by a light drizzle this morning. This formed a very slippery coating on pavements and roads, especially in western parts of Belgium. Many people didn't expect it to be so hazardous and fell as a result.

The Waasland area (in the north-east of East Flanders) saw many people suffering broken bones or joints. The AZ Sint-Nikolaas in Sint-Niklaas received some 120 patients with serious fractures between 9 this morning and 2 in the afternoon.

The hospital could simply not cope and triggered the emergency plan, calling extra surgeons, doctors and nurses to the hospital on their day off. Jorn Damen of the AZ Sint-Nikolaas said "we could hardly cope. But now, with the help of extra staff, we see light at the end of the tunnel." Some 30 extra staff stepped in.

The situation was also very serious in southern parts of West Flanders.