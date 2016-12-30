If you want to stage your own firework show, it's best to check with your local municipality whether this is possible. 1 in 3 local authorities have given the green light, like in Ghent, where it's possible between midnight and 1am - but only fireworks, not fire crackers. In Antwerp, it's forbidden to set off fireworks.

If you want to buy your own stuff, it's best to buy it in a shop and not online. In shops, a restriction of 1 kilogramme per person applies. It may be tempting to buy on the internet, but don't do it, because you don't have a clue how heavy it actually is, and you could get seriously injured, experts point out.

"Many websites are offering fireworks from Moldavia or Bulgaria, where rules are more relaxed. There are hardly any checks. Some are enough to blow up a car", says Henri Lormann of the Belgian Firework Federation.