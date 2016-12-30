Airbnb has grown so big in recent years, that some cities were forced to impose restrictions. Berlin told house owners to rent out a room at maximum (and not a whole house, for example) while Amsterdam told landlords that they could rent out a whole house or apartment for a maximum of 60 days.

Ghent wants to follow the example of Amsterdam. Dirk Holemans, a member of the Ghent city council for the greens, explains that Airbnb is upping the pressure on the local housing market as investors are buying houses or apartments only to rent them out via Airbnb.

Ben Weyts has already said that it's possible for local town or municipalities to impose their own restrictions on top of the Flemish regulations.