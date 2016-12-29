"A joke", "a carbuncle", these are some of the comments Bruges burghers have posted on social media. Even councillor Pillen who for years has been working to improve the toilet facilities of the western town, can't find a good word to say about the "nonentity"

"Other historic cities have beautiful toilet facilities. Here people are expected to pee in a container exposed to the elements and general view. Is this UNESCO world heritage?”

Mr Pillen is worried the city authorities will roll out similar urinals across the town.

City fathers point to the many passers-by who until now urinated in the street. Alderman Pierins insists that lofty UNESCO has blessed what some people have labelled the Bruges "Pissodrome".

