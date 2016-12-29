The 6-year-old was made to stand on an outside balcony from 5AM till 8PM in freezing temperatures. It was his punishment for going to look for food in the kitchen. When the lad was taken inside around 8PM he lost consciousness. Emergency services were called to the scene. The boy is now fighting for his life. His twin sister has been taken into care. She displays signs of abuse and starvation. She is in a better way than her brother but requires treatment.

The children's mother and stepfather have been detained on charges of abuse and torture.

