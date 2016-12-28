The wreck of the Zeebrugge trawler Assanat Z582 was found ten kilometres off Ramsgate. Two of the crew members are Belgians, the third is a Spanish national. An English sea rescue helicopter rescued one of the crew members from the wreck at 9AM this morning. A second crew member was rescued from the sea around noon GMT.

Rescue services from Britain and Belgium are looking for the third crew member. Two rescue vessels and a merchant vessel are searching too. Time is of the essence as the temperature of the seawater is barely 8.5°C.