French media are reporting that the terrorist suspect held responsible for the deaths of 12 people at a Berlin Christmas market travelled to Lyons (France) by bus from Amsterdam and Nijmegen. The journey includes stops in either Düsseldorf (Germany) or Paris.

Italy's La Repubblica newspaper makes mention of SIM cards found in Amri's luggage that were only handed out in the Netherlands between 20 and 22 December. Belgian prosecutors have not received any information indicating that Amri travelled via Belgium. Belgium hasn't yet been contacted by the German authorities with any request for information about this eventuality.

