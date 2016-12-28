The lack of a breeze means fog will be our lot in many parts of central and low-lying Belgium. However, bright spells are forecast for the sunny uplands of elevated Belgium. Nowhere will temperatures rise above 2°C or 35°F.

More fog and mist are forecast for Wednesday night with a light frost and the prospect of black ice that could be hazardous to drivers. After a grey start Thursday and Friday the sun should put in an appearance even in Flanders resulting in slightly higher temperatures. During the weekend temperatures rise to 5°C. That's 41°F. It will be murky with occasional drizzle.

Weathermen forecast a changeable start to the New Year with wintery showers of sleet, probably not snow, and temperatures hovering around 4°C (39°F).

