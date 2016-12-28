"All systems are go for Brussels fireworks display" Author: CDC

VRT
Wed 28/12/2016 - 10:38 CDC Brussels Major Events, the organiser of the fireworks display on New Year's Eve, has confirmed that the display will go-ahead despite the terrorist threat. The go-ahead comes barely a week after the mayor of the City of Brussels, Yvan Mayeur, insisted that all security arrangements would be revisited in the light of the Berlin attack.

Staring 8PM on New Year's Eve street artists will entertain the crowds on the Anspachlaan with most performances concentrated between 11PM and 1AM. There will also be a light and music show. The fireworks display is planned for midnight.

Special security measures are in force: several streets will be closed and revellers will only be able to access the area via gates at Beurs. All members of the public entering the area will be checked. Fireworks and bottles are banned. The De Brouckère metro station closes at 7PM. Metro station Beurs will be shut from 9PM onwards.
 