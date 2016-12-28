Staring 8PM on New Year's Eve street artists will entertain the crowds on the Anspachlaan with most performances concentrated between 11PM and 1AM. There will also be a light and music show. The fireworks display is planned for midnight.

Special security measures are in force: several streets will be closed and revellers will only be able to access the area via gates at Beurs. All members of the public entering the area will be checked. Fireworks and bottles are banned. The De Brouckère metro station closes at 7PM. Metro station Beurs will be shut from 9PM onwards.

