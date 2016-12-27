The dating app Tinder has become more popular in recent years. It allows you to see potential partners (not much more than a picture, age and in some cases some basic information) and to decide on the spot whether you "like" this person or not, by swiping to the left or right.

Timmermans is doing a PhD in communication at the Catholic University of Leuven (KULeuven). "Don't be mistaken", she says. "It is about more than sex. Don't forget that within the group of people who actually go on a date, 27 percent manages to build a long-term relationship."

This being said, Tinder dates often end up in casual sex or one-night stands (almost 30 percent of the respondents, although figures for casual sex and one-night stands may overlap).

This can be explained by the fact that both people have already "met" via Tinder, i.e. they know each other's background. They are not complete strangers, like on a blind date. "Users know that there is a mutual interest, which can easily end up in a casual sexual relation, without the proper relationship."