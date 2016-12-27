No details were supplied about who was targeted and where the attacks would have taken place, but the number of 6 is "a minimum", says Jacobs. They were being planned both by "lone wolves" or members of a network. "They are often petty criminals, who are not integrated well enough in our society."

Jacobs has been working for the police for 32 years and saw a major change over the years. "When we tackled terrorism 20 years ago, we were concerned about a maximum of 2 radical groups. But this number has only grown. The population in Brussels grew. We see over 200 different nationalities now."