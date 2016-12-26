240 new cameras will be installed by the end of next year. "It's a revolution" Mr Weyts told Flemish TV viewers. At present average speed cameras operate successfully on stretches of the E40 between Erpe-Mere and Wetteren and on the E17 at the Gentbrugge Viaduct. Since their introduction there have been fewer accidents.

This year's planned average speed cameras between Sint-Stevens-Woluwe and Heverlee on the E40 and the E313 between Antwerp East and Ranst have been delayed.

Mr Weyts hopes the project can step up a gear next year. The new cameras are also used for number plate recognition so that speed and safety checks can be carried out. "It's a win-win situation" Mr Weyts said.