At some points the system was processing 17,000 electronic payments a minute. The figure includes payments in shops, but also via websites, so called 'online shopping'.

At 15:34 a new record was set on Friday with 15,498 transactions a minute. Less than an hour later this record was trashed as 15,742 payments were recorded. At 11:42 on Christmas Eve 17,322 transactions were recorded per minute setting the new record.