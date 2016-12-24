Turkey requests extradition of six nationals Author: CDC

AP
Sat 24/12/2016 - 10:08 CDC Turkey has requested the extradition of six Turkish nationals living in Belgium. They are suspected of involvement in the Gülenist movement, blamed by Ankara for last summer's failed coup.

It was the daily De Standaard that first reported the news that VRT News has now been able to get confirmed.

The Turkish government handed its request to the Belgian justice department’s criminal co-operation movement. The identity of the six has not yet become public knowledge.

The Turkish authorities have been homing in on Gülenist supporters ever since the coup. Tens of thousands of civil servants, teachers, members of the armed forces, judges and journalists have been sacked. Numbers of Turks have fled to the EU to request political asylum.

The Belgian judicial authorities will now examine the request. In the event of human rights abuse or if the suspects are wanted for political crimes Belgium can refuse extradition.