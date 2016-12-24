It was the daily De Standaard that first reported the news that VRT News has now been able to get confirmed.

The Turkish government handed its request to the Belgian justice department’s criminal co-operation movement. The identity of the six has not yet become public knowledge.

The Turkish authorities have been homing in on Gülenist supporters ever since the coup. Tens of thousands of civil servants, teachers, members of the armed forces, judges and journalists have been sacked. Numbers of Turks have fled to the EU to request political asylum.

The Belgian judicial authorities will now examine the request. In the event of human rights abuse or if the suspects are wanted for political crimes Belgium can refuse extradition.