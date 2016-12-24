El Bachiri first presents himself, smashing the cliché image any outsider would have of someone with a name like his, who lives in the notorious Brussels borough of Molenbeek.

"Let me first present myself. I am Mohamed El Bachiri, a Muslim, a Moroccan Belgian and a Molenbeek resident. Taking into account my name, my religion and the poor reputation of my local municipality, part of population and the world considers me as a potential terrorist, and that hurts."

In his 6-minute address, El Bachiri next explains he is also a victim of the terrorist attacks, having lost Loubna who he calls "the love of my life, and at the same time my biggest friend and the mother of my children" in Maalbeek. "Loubna made me the richest and happiest man on earth."