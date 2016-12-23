Even a bigger TV celebrity after this victory, Van Bouwel can now look forward to a career in the media, on TV or on the radio. Maybe he could present a quiz himself one day? "Let's say I am on a fast train but I don't know where it's heading yet. A quiz? Why not, but I wouldn't ready for it just now."

"There were 40 candidates taking part in this quiz. At the start, you think it's impossible to win. This year was pretty surreal for me. This quiz is the icing on the cake (Van Bouwel also got a job with the TV production studio Woestijnvis, red). It's almost ridiculous how well everything is going. 2017 will have to be really brilliant to come just a little bit close."