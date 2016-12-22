All suggestions are welcome, as long as they have no political or commercial link. Among those which are now already on the table, are a city beach along the River Leie, art in the Citadel Park or a common veggie garden.

Every Ghent resident over the age of 14 will be able to vote from next October. Each voter will be able to pick 3 projects. People whose plans are chosen, can count on a sum between 20,000 and 150,000 euros. Suggestions can be filed until 31 March via this website.

A suggestion does not have to be worked out in detail, says Jelle Monstrey of the Civil Participation Service. "We can guide and counsel entrepreneurs if needed."

Ghent has a tradition of civil participation. Now, this exists on a smaller scale in local boroughs, where projects can get 2,500 euros maximum.