Belgian interior minister Jan Jambon identifies Christmas markets and ice rinks as soft targets. Mr Jambon is also keen to assist the German authorities in their investigation: "We may be able to offer some intelligence. We recently had an exchange of information and that included information about Christmas markets and best practices. We are constantly in touch."

Tour operators’ active on the Belgian market, TUI and Thomas Cook, are trying to contact all their Belgian customers in Berlin. There are no reports of Belgian victims. A group of Flemish tourists travelling with Reizen Lauwers was scheduled to visit the Berlin market today.

Speaking in Cairo Belgian foreign minister Didier Reynders said: "This is a real tragedy for Germany."