Members of the public can make their own choice from a long list of good causes and next decide how they raise money.

One of the options it to organise your own event, e.g. making soup and selling it on the local market place. Others simply donate money by bank transfer, or take part in one of the many Music For Life events, such as the Warmathon, or just go to a concert (see below).

Most of them will be lucky enough to be live on air on Studio Brussels to explain what kind of good cause they have chosen, why, how they collected the money, and how much they are donating. They next have the opportunity to ask for a certain song to be played in return for their effort.