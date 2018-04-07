It was not an advertisement like any other in the Gazet van Antwerpen last February: the Trappist Abbey in Westmalle (Antwerp province) was looking for "men who are longing for life." Applicants could look forward to a weekend away from it all, taking part in real abbey life to take a mental break.

This weekend is the first of two weekends. It's been fully booked, just like the second weekend. Twenty men will work with the monks, but many more had applied. "I expected a small response, and not this massive amount of replies. It was bull's eye", father Guerric, a monk at the abbey, explains.