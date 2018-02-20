Despite the actual burial not being able to take place, the funeral service was held in the local church.

The bomb disposal service DOVO is responsible for the removal and safe disposal of explosives such as shells. Dovo uses a facility in the West Flemish village of Poelkapelle.

Normally, the bomb disposal service is informed immediately when a shell is unearthed. However, neither the municipal authorities in Avelgem nor the Local Police Service did so. It wasn’t until Monday that the Mayor contacted DOVO.