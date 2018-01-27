According to Beringen’s Mayor, the pill would be a humane way of dealing with the ever growing number of wild boar in Limburg. The boar have been known to cause damage to agricultural land and gardens.

"I have already told the relevant authorities to provide feeding places for the boar and to mix contraceptive pills in the food. However, I have not yet received an answer”.

The Mayor believes that as wild animals there is room for the boar to live in the wild in Limburg. However, something needs to be done to reduce their numbers.

"There are currently at lot of wild boar that are coming close to houses. This is why I would like to see the number of boar reduced"

