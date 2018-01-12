Like Australia, New Zealand has very strict rules on the importation of food stuffs. This are designed to protect the unique biodiversity of the country.

Speaking about the incident, the Ministry for Primary Industries’ North Passenger Manager Craig Hughes told journalists that "One of our x-ray operators spotted the risk items. They turned out to be pork and salami sausages, both of which could have carried diseases with the potential to cause major harm to New Zealand agriculture".

The passenger was refused entry to New Zealand after he admitted he intended to hide the sausages from biosecurity officials.

The Belgian was returning to New Zealand on a work visa and confessed he was aware of New Zealand's strict biosecurity requirements.

"Working closely with Immigration New Zealand, we take a very hard line on international travellers that deliberately ignore our biosecurity rules. It is loud and clear that every arriving passenger is required to declare or dispose of items that could pose a biosecurity risk to New Zealand", Mr Huges added.