The beer is to be produced in association with the Craywinckelhof brewery from Lubbeek (Flemish Brabant). The name of the new beer won’t be revealed until 23 November.

In a press release issued on Friday morning KVLV said that “By opting for a locally-brewed beer with a twist of elderflower KVLV is showing that women and beer are a unique match.”

KVLV has almost 90,000 members spread over no fewer than 900 local groups. They organise cooking courses, sport activities, talks, creative workshops and much more.



