Since 2014 the not-for-profit organisation Girls Heart Brussels has been organising special weekends for foreign visitors eager to learn more about the Belgian capital, its feminist and lesbian history and the numerous cultural initiatives that it has to offer feminists and lesbians. Girls Heart Brussels' Jessica Gysel:

"The Brussels tourist agency VisitBrussels does a lot to promote Brussels as a destination for gay visitors. Given the vibrant male gay club scene initiatives originally focused mainly on gay men, but then there was a realisation that more should be done to encourage women from the LGTBIQ community to visit Brussels and discover the wealth it has to offer lesbian women. We receive a grant from the Brussels government and Bianca Debaets, the Brussels secretary of state for equal opportunities, is a keen supporter of the initiative. I'm the publisher of the lesbian magazine Girls Like Us and was keen to take this challenge on board. Since 2014 we've been organising weekends that look at Brussels from a female, feminist and lesbian perspective. So far most weekends have been linked to the annual gay film festival Pink Screens, but we also staged a special weekend to accompany this year's Art Brussels fair and it's a success that we hope to repeat in 2018 too."