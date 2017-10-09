The photo (above) shows cyclist and pedestrians in a city street. The street is in fact the Runstraat, a street that runs between two canals in the historic heart of Amsterdam.

The person responsible for publishing the brochure was unaware of the slip-up.

They told VRT News that "We chose this photo from various photographs we were shown by a lay out company. We chose the photograph because it has vitality and radiates diversity. We didn’t realise that it was a photograph of Amsterdam.

The brochure contains statistics on a multitude of themes ranging from transport to energy and the environment. The Flemish government’s research centre publishes the brochure together with the “Flemish Regional Indicators” that provide a summary of data information pertaining to prosperity, poverty, planning, culture and leisure in our region.