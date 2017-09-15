It is not the first time that a controversial mural has covered a wall in the capital. Another masturbating woman mural can be seen not far from the Louizaplein in uptown Brussels.

Last year penis, anus and penetration murals were painted a various locations in the city.

The mural won’t be painted over for the time being. The Brussels Alderwoman responsible for culture Karine Lalieux (Francophone socialist) told the regional news site Bruzz that “As long as the mural doesn’t encourage hatred or racism there isn’t a problem”.

The mural will only be removed if the owner of the building wishes.