The Fipronil scandal rocked the egg industry in western Europe in recent weeks. While in most cases only small amounts of the toxic insecticide were found in Belgian eggs, many egg farms were blocked and eggs were taken from the shelves as a precaution.

The timing couldn't have been worse for the local Malmédy Brotherhood, responsible for the organisation of the omelette event, as it happened in the run-up to their annual 15 August event.

The 80 members of the brotherhood didn't take any risks and approached things differently, using only 6,500 eggs instead of 10,000, explains Bénédicte Mathy. 25 kilograms of bacon were added, together with 50 litres of oil and chive, and of course, salt and pepper.