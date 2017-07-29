The snake had crawled under a sack in the shed and was relatively easy to catch.

Davy Vanhoutte of the Kortemark Fire Service told VRT News that “We took the animal away in a barrel and will take it to SOS Reptiel” SOS Reptiel is an organisation that cares for abandoned and mistreated snakes and reptiles.

SOS Reptiel’s Mario Goes told VRT News that the ball python is not poisonous. "This type of snake is quite calm and won’t react aggressively.

However, you should be on you guard. If they feel threatened ball pythons can bite hard”, Mr Goes said. It remains a mystery as to how the snake go into the shed or where it came from.