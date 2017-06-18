Michel was on a three-day trade mission in Canada. Relations with Belgium had been dented as the CETA trade deal, between the EU and Canada, almost fell through due to resistance from the Brussels and Walloon regional governments which made the headlines around the world. Michel and Trudeau, who get along well, patched things up and underlined at a press conference that relations are excellent.

Trudeau said he never doubted the CETA deal would be accomplished, despite fierce resistance from Wallonia. "This shows what we can achieve by working together. But this accord would never have been possible without the work of like-minded leaders such as PM Michel", Trudeau said.