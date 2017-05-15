She didn’t have a mobile phone and as many of the flats in the building in which she lives are second homes nobody heard her cries for help.

She kept refilling the bath with warm water in order to off hypothermia, but became severely weakened 48 hours into her ordeal.

The drivers at the Oostendse Taxibond taxi company started to become concerned about the woman as she is a regular customer. Taxi driver Peter Rabaix went to the woman’s flat on Friday and carried on knocking for quarter of an hour until her heard the woman’s faint cries for help.

Mr Rabaix call the police and the fire service who were able to break down the front door of the flat. They found the woman in the bath.

She was taken to hospital to recover and remain there over the weekend. The alertness of taxi driver Peter Rabaix has probably saved her live.

