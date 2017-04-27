Ujian (22), Sari (13) and their 1-year-old baby Berani are stealing the show in Wallonia. The baby was a gift from heaven: the parents had been together for a long time but had a platonic relationship for years. Researchers concluded a pregnancy would never happen and were looking for new males when "it" had happened after all. Little Berani was born in March 2016. He stayed close to his mother for a long time, but is now venturing out on his own.